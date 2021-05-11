CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: CDC's science on no masks for those vaccinated | Howard Co. schools COVID-19 measures | Montgomery Co. video competition | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Home » Virginia News » Police: Mom fatally stabs…

Police: Mom fatally stabs infant son, injures daughter

The Associated Press

May 11, 2021, 6:28 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia say a woman fatally stabbed her infant son and critically injured her 8-year-old daughter at their home.

Newport News police say officers responding to a report of a female in distress Monday night found the girl and her 10-month-old brother with multiple stab wounds.

Officers began providing first aid, but the infant died at the scene. His sister was taken to a hospital, where police said Tuesday she was in critical but stable condition.

The mother, 35-year-old Sarah Whitney Ganoe, has been charged with second-degree murder, malicious wounding and two counts of felony child neglect.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Crime News | Local News | Virginia News

Bipartisan USPS reform bill with a 'good chance' of becoming law passes House committee

Congress calls for workforce safety plans for agencies, reskilling oversight and more

Congress makes government overlap, duplication problems worse, senator says

First cohort of federal employees graduate from OMB's data science upskilling program

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up