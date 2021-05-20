MEMORIAL DAY: AAA expects DC resident summer travel surge | Lifeguards ready in OC | 'Safe Sun Week' | FAQ: 2021 Memorial Day Concert | Beach Guide
Police: 1 dead, 2 hurt in crash on Elizabeth River

The Associated Press

May 20, 2021, 10:42 AM

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Virginia Marine Police say one man is dead and two other people, including a child, are injured after a tugboat and a small recreational boat collided on the Elizabeth River.

News outlets report that officers received a report of the boating accident near the Jordan Bridge on Wednesday night.

Police say one man died at the scene. They say a child was taken to Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters in serious condition and another man had minor injuries. Officials were working to locate and notify the family of the man who died.

Police say the investigation into the cause of the collision is ongoing.

Related Categories:

Latest News | Local News | Virginia News

