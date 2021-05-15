CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Marine Corps Marathon update | In-person learning for Loudoun Co. schools | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Northam, state officials making trade mission to Europe

The Associated Press

May 15, 2021, 7:00 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is departing on an international trade and marketing mission to Europe this weekend.

His office announced Friday that Northam and a delegation that includes Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball will visit Germany, Greece and Switzerland. They are scheduled to depart Saturday and return Friday.

Northam’s office said the delegation would participate in 15 meetings, including with leaders of international companies, over the course of the trip. The Democratic governor said in a statement that as Virginia emerges from the pandemic, it’s time to focus on recruiting new investment.

