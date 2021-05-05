CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Unvaccinated need convincing | Concert venue prep to open | DC to fully reopen June 11 | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Man hospitalized after being shot by Virginia deputy

The Associated Press

May 5, 2021, 7:39 PM

SPOTSYLVANIA COURTHOUSE, Va. (AP) — Authorities say a Virginia deputy shot and wounded a man after responding to a 911 call about a domestic disturbance. Virginia State Police Sgt. Brent Coffey wrote in an email that the deputy arrived on the scene in Spotsylvania County early Wednesday morning and encountered Isiah L. Brown as Brown was walking in the roadway away from his residence. Coffey says the deputy attempted to talk to Brown and shot him during the encounter. Police say Brown was taken to a hospital with injuries that were serious but not life-threatening. No one else was injured during the incident. 

