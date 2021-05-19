Man charged in death of Va. woman who disappeared in 1996

Police in Virginia have charged a man in the death of a mother of five last seen alive in 1996.

News outlets report that police announced 62-year-old John Howard of Hanover County, was indicted on a first-degree murder charge on Monday and arrested Tuesday. He’s charged in the death of 38-year-old Linda Lunsford of Amelia County, who was reported missing by her family on Dec. 26, 1996.

Lunsford disappeared after she and Howard, her former boyfriend, finished their shifts at Walmart in Chesterfield, according to the commonwealth’s attorney’s office.

In 2009, police said Lunsford disappeared after having coffee with a coworker after her shift and her car was found in the same shopping center. Lunsford’s remains have not been recovered.

