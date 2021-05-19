CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: New cases at lowest levels since June | Testing value shrinks as shots beat back virus | DC region's vaccine progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Home » Virginia News » Man charged in death…

Man charged in death of Va. woman who disappeared in 1996

The Associated Press

May 19, 2021, 10:17 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHESTERFIELD, Va. — Police in Virginia have charged a man in the death of a mother of five last seen alive in 1996.

News outlets report that police announced 62-year-old John Howard of Hanover County, was indicted on a first-degree murder charge on Monday and arrested Tuesday. He’s charged in the death of 38-year-old Linda Lunsford of Amelia County, who was reported missing by her family on Dec. 26, 1996.

Lunsford disappeared after she and Howard, her former boyfriend, finished their shifts at Walmart in Chesterfield, according to the commonwealth’s attorney’s office.

In 2009, police said Lunsford disappeared after having coffee with a coworker after her shift and her car was found in the same shopping center. Lunsford’s remains have not been recovered.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Crime News | Latest News | Local News | Virginia News

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today.

 

Army Futures Command preparing to evolve human, technological dynamics for hybrid workforce

7 ways to modernize the federal financial workforce

‘Diplomacy is a dangerous occupation.’ State Department adds 71 names to memorial wall

IRS plans 'significant hiring' to stay ahead of 52K employees expected to leave in coming years

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up