Hampton Roads-area residents report booms, shaking

The Associated Press

May 25, 2021, 9:06 AM

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — People in the Hampton Roads area report hearing a loud boom on Monday.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that several people said their house shook and there were booming sounds.

In Hampton and Poquoson, several residents said their windows rattled and they felt their house shake.United State Geological Services seismologist Paul Carusol says the agency saw a spike on its seismometers.

Don Blakeman, another seismologist with the agency, says analysts with USGS do not believe there was an earthquake

.Asked whether jets could cause a sonic boom that shows up on the agency’s monitors, Blakeman says it’s possible.

He says over the years people have called USGS thinking there was an earthquake, but it turned out to be a sonic boom caused by military activity.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

