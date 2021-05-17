CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Anne Arundel Co. Schools relax guidelines | DC pools reopen | 2 Prince George's vaccine sites closing | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Hampton announces new police chief

The Associated Press

May 17, 2021, 4:05 PM

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton is getting a new police chief who brings 30 years of experience in law enforcement.

News outlets report that the city announced Monday that Mark Talbot, the police chief in Norristown, Pennsylvania, will assume command in July.  Assistant Police Chief Kenneth Ferguson has been serving as interim chief since Terry Sult retired in April.The 50-year-old native of Oxford, Pennsylvania, began his career as a corrections officer in Reading and later became an officer there.

Talbot served as deputy chief and later director of the Pennsylvania Department of State’s Bureau of Enforcement and Investigation before becoming Norristown’s police chief.

