Delaware traffic stop leads to arrest of Virginia man, woman

GEORGETOWN, Del. (AP) — Delaware State Police say a traffic stop has led to the arrest of a man and woman from Virginia for gun and weapons charges.

Police said in a news release Sunday that troopers were patrolling in Georgetown on Saturday morning when they pulled over a vehicle with illegal tinting.

Police said that after a trooper detected the smell of marijuana, a probable cause search was conducted and four guns, Psilocybin mushrooms, marijuana and suspected drug proceeds were recovered.

The man and woman inside were arrested and were being held on bond.

