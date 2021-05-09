CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Va. lifts indoor mask mandate | Montgomery Co. video competition | Md. mask guidelines updated | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Home » Virginia News » Delaware traffic stop leads…

Delaware traffic stop leads to arrest of Virginia man, woman

The Associated Press

May 9, 2021, 2:43 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

GEORGETOWN, Del. (AP) — Delaware State Police say a traffic stop has led to the arrest of a man and woman from Virginia for gun and weapons charges.

Police said in a news release Sunday that troopers were patrolling in Georgetown on Saturday morning when they pulled over a vehicle with illegal tinting.

Police said that after a trooper detected the smell of marijuana, a probable cause search was conducted and four guns, Psilocybin mushrooms, marijuana and suspected drug proceeds were recovered.

The man and woman inside were arrested and were being held on bond.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Crime News | Latest News | Local News | Virginia News

First cohort of federal employees graduate from OMB's data science upskilling program

Bipartisan USPS reform bill with a 'good chance' of becoming law passes House committee

Congress makes government overlap, duplication problems worse, senator says

Missing military tenant bill of rights provisions to be finished next month

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up