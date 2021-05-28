CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Dispelling vaccine skepticism among Black residents | Smaller weddings becoming best option | More work needed to make next holiday safer | Region's vaccine progress
Charges reduced against woman arrested during 2020 protest

The Associated Press

May 28, 2021, 11:49 AM

RICHMOND, Va. — A woman who was charged last year with inciting a riot and assaulting a police officer during an overnight demonstration outside Richmond police headquarters has pleaded no contest to reduced charges.

Michaela Hatton, a 23-year-old social worker, was arrested last June on the 18th consecutive day of demonstrations in Richmond following the death of George Floyd under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer.

On Thursday, the charges were reduced to disorderly conduct and unlawful assembly.

A plea agreement calls for Hatton to complete 50 hours of community service, complete the Richmond Police Department’s month-long Citizens Police Academy, and write an essay that reflects on her decision to disparage a Richmond police officer in a Twitter post in August.

