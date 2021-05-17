CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Md.'s pandemic aid | Rides for vaccinations to vets | Md. creates vaccine lottery | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Alaska Republican Party chair resigns, to move to Virginia

The Associated Press

May 17, 2021, 9:05 AM

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Alaska Republican Party Chairman Glenn Clary has resigned from his position after accepting a job at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia.

The Anchorage Daily News reported that Clary told the Republican State Central Committee on Friday that he will become Liberty University’s vice president of strategic partnerships and alliances.

The Daily News previously reported in March that Clary would be moving to Virginia, but did not announce when.

Alaska Republican Party Vice Chair Ann Brown of Fairbanks will automatically replace Clary under state party rules. Brown was a former trial lawyer in Fairbanks.

