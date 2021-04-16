CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Economic recovery post-COVID in DC | COVID-19 vaccine protection | Virginia to ease social gathering limits | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Video shows earlier traffic stop of soldier in Virginia town

The Associated Press

April 16, 2021, 12:20 PM

WINDSOR, Va. — A Black soldier who’d been pulled over and pepper sprayed by police in a small Virginia town had been stopped the month before by the same police department.

The Virginian-Pilot reported Thursday that Windsor police briefly posted video of the November incident on the town’s website.

The November traffic stop involving Lt. Caron Nazario lacks the drama of the incident in December that has drawn national attention.

Windsor officials said they planned to post all body camera videos involving Nazario in an effort to be transparent.

But Nazario’s attorney, Jonathan Arthur, believes the move was retaliatory.

Nazario is suing the department over the traffic stop in December in which he was pepper-sprayed, struck and handcuffed.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

