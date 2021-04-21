CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Loosening Montgomery Co. COVID restrictions? | Metro extend service for games | Prince George's Co. vaccine update | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Virginia News » Three Va. men accused…

Three Va. men accused of slaughtering goats sentenced to prison

The Associated Press

April 21, 2021, 5:26 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — Three Virginia men who participated in the slaughter of two goats last year have been sentenced to at least three years in prison.

The Free Lance-Star of Fredericksburg reports Andrew J. Haefele, Donald Ray Compton Jr. and Charles E. McKinney all received three years to serve in connection with a June 18 videotaped incident in which the goats were battered with a medieval weapon known as a spiked mace, attacked by dogs and had their throats slit.

Compton received another three years for convictions of possessing a gun as a felon and violating his probation, giving him a total of six years to serve.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Local News | Virginia News

Navy, Coast Guard consider network tech to hedge against illegal fishing

FCC explores 'additional consequences' for banned IT vendors to secure supply chains

The big Pentagon internet mystery now partially solved

In spite of it all, federal employee engagement rises in 2020 FEVS

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up