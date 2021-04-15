CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: 'No arm left behind' in Maryland | DC seeks registration volunteers | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Virginia News » Virginia State Police seek…

Virginia State Police seek witnesses of Black soldier’s traffic stop

The Associated Press

April 15, 2021, 8:29 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WINDSOR, Va. (AP) — Virginia State Police say they’re looking to hear from anyone who may have witnessed or has information about the traffic stop involving Windsor police and a Black Army lieutenant.

The traffic stop occurred on December occurred on the night of Dec. 5 on Route 460. But videos of the incident drew nationwide attention last week after the soldier filed a lawsuit against the two officers.

State police said in a statement Wednesday that they’re investigating the traffic stop. It was initiated at the request of the Windsor Police Chief and at the directive of Governor Northam.

A federal lawsuit filed by Lt. Caron Nazario alleges that he pepper sprayed and struck by police. He was never charged with a crime.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Local News | Virginia News

Data gathering for Veterans Affairs investigations is an ‘iterative process’

Here’s what 3 USPS nominees face if confirmed to serve on agency board

Space Force wants new offices under its Space Systems Command

House debates two sets of changes designed to improve VA accountability office

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up