Remains of Virginia woman have been identified in Alabama

The Associated Press

April 26, 2021, 8:25 AM

NORFOLK, Va. — Authorities in Alabama say they have identified skeletal remains that had belonged to a Virginia woman who’d been missing for more than two years.

WKRG in Mobile reported Saturday that a forensic laboratory positively identified the remains of Shari Saunders.

The Norfolk woman had gone missing in August 2018 after leaving the city in southeastern Virginia and traveling to Monroeville, Alabama, to visit her sister.

She was last seen stopping a gas station. Her car was later found on a dirt road in Conecuh County, Alabama.

And skeletal remains were discovered in December 2020.

The Virginian-Pilot reported that Saunders was 68 when she was reported missing. Her death remains under investigation.

