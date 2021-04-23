CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Updated DC-region mask guidance | Va. counties offer vaccine self-scheduling | DC outdoor pools to reopen | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Police: Ex-massage therapist charged with sexual assault

The Associated Press

April 23, 2021, 7:55 AM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Authorities say a Virginia massage therapist was arrested and accused of several sexual assault charges.

Charlottesville police say 38-year-old Justin Kyle Sadacca was arrested Tuesday and charged with two counts of object sexual penetration by force and one count of aggravated sexual battery by a massage therapist.

The incidents occurred in 2015 and 2021.

Police say Sadacca previously worked as a massage therapist in a Charlottesville spa, where at least three of the alleged offenses occurred.

Police say Sadacca was also an independent massage therapist.

It’s unclear whether Sadacca has an attorney. Police say anyone with additional information related to Sadacca should call the department.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

