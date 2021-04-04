Police: 3 teens shot, 2 men arrested in Virginia Beach

Police in Virginia Beach say three teenagers have been shot and that one of them has died.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police in Virginia Beach say three teenagers have been shot and that one of them has died.

The shootings come one week after two people were killed and several people were injured during a spate of shootings along the city’s oceanfront.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that the shooting of the three teens occurred Saturday night at an apartment complex that is not near the oceanfront.

Police responded to a report of a gunshot wound and said they found a dead male teenager as well as a boy and a girl who were also shot.

Authorities have not released the names of the teens, who are juveniles.

Police said that two men, who are ages 18 and 20, have been arrested.

