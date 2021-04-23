Park Police officers indicted in Bijan Ghaisar’s death seek to move cases from Va. to federal court

Alejandro Amaya and Lucas Vinyard — the Park Police officers charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of unarmed driver Bijan Ghaisar — will argue their case should be moved from Fairfax County to federal court.

Officers Alejandro Amaya and Lucas Vinyard were indicted in October 2020 by a Fairfax County grand jury, after the U.S. Justice Department decided to not file criminal charges against them.

Friday morning, in Alexandria, U.S. District Court Judge Claude Hilton will hear arguments on the officer’s assertion that their cases should be moved from Circuit Court in Fairfax to federal court.

The central issue is whether the officers can be criminally prosecuted by the state of Virginia in the death of Ghaisar, or whether they are due immunity from state charges because they are federal law enforcement officers.

Under the “supremacy clause” of the U.S. Constitution, federal law takes precedence over state laws, and federal officers generally cannot be prosecuted for state crimes while carrying out their duties.

Amaya and Vinyard pursued Ghaisar in November 2017, after Ghaisar drove away from a fender-bender in Alexandria. The officers followed Ghaisar down the George Washington Memorial Parkway, signaling for him to pull over.

Twice, Ghaisar stopped. In each case, as the officers approached his vehicle with guns drawn, Ghaisar drove off.

At the third stop, in a residential neighborhood, when Ghaisar’s Jeep moved forward, the Park Police officers shot Ghaisar. Dashcam video from a Fairfax County police cruiser captured the sound of nine shots.

In November 2019, the Justice Department said it could not prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Amaya and Vinyard willfully violated Ghaisar’s civil rights, and that it would have not been able to disprove the officers’ claims they acted in self-defense.

However, Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano obtained indictments against Amaya and Vinyard. Each is charged with involuntary manslaughter and reckless discharge of a firearm.

Friday, solicitors general for Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring, who have been enlisted by Descano to assist in the case, will argue that the supremacy defense statute “does not provide for automatic removal to federal court of any state court action by any federal officer.”

Citing previous cases, attorneys for the state argue the officers lawyers “must allege the underlying facts supporting each of the requirements for removal jurisdiction.”

The officers’ attorneys, in individual filings, each say the justification for the removal to federal court is clear; the officers actions met the Supreme Court’s requirement of being “necessary and proper” to perform their federal duties.

Lawyers for the state counter with citations from previous Supreme Court opinions that say state officers’ prosecutorial discretion is a valuable feature of the constitutional system.

“Here, after the federal government declined to prosecute, the Commonwealth’s Attorney for the County of Fairfax took up the mantle, ‘carefully weigh[ed] the benefits of a prosecution against the evidence need to convict,’ convened a grand jury (which concluded there was enough evidence to prosecute), and chose to bring the case,” wrote Deputy Solicitor General Michelle Kallen.

Judge Hilton also is the judge in a wrongful-death lawsuit against Park Police, which was brought by Ghaisar’s family. That case has been paused, while the criminal jurisdictional matter is addressed.

If the officers’ criminal cases are moved to federal court, lawyers for Amaya and Vinyard will file motions to dismiss the criminal charges, claiming Supremacy Clause Immunity, which the judge would consider after hearing witness and expert testimony.