‘Oh deer’: Wild animal crashes through Va. school bus windshield

Luke Lukert | llukert@wtop.com

April 2, 2021, 8:55 AM

A sleeping student on a Powhatan County, Virginia, school bus got a frightening surprise on April Fools Day. Surveillance video shows a deer flying through the vehicle’s windshield and landing briefly on the student just after 6 a.m. Thursday.

The bus driver saw a pair of deer running across the road while he was driving his morning route, when he narrowly missed one of them.

But Powhatan Today reports the second deer jumped, rolled over the hood and crashed through the windshield.

After landing on the student seated in the front row, who appears in video footage to be asleep and crouching down, the deer frantically pranced around before bounding down the bus steps and out the open door of the stopped vehicle about 10 seconds later.

The school system said no one was hurt in the accident. The school bus driver said the deer appeared to be OK, adding “he is still running across the field back there.”

The only damage was a busted windshield.

Powhatan County is located west of Richmond, Virginia.

