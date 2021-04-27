CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Loosening Montgomery Co. COVID restrictions? | Metro extend service for games | Prince George's Co. vaccine update | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Virginia News » No wild pony swim…

No wild pony swim at Chincoteague this summer

Colleen Kelleher | ckelleher@wtop.com

April 27, 2021, 7:41 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

You won’t be able to see the wild ponies swim at Chincoteague on Virginia’s Eastern Shore this summer.

The event has been canceled because of COVID-19 restrictions, said Denise Bowden, spokeswoman for the Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Co.

The fire company made the decision in March and put an announcement on its Facebook page.

“After much deliberation the fire company regrets to announce the cancellation of the 2021 carnival/pony penning activities,” the message said, adding that there were “too many unknowns to take a chance” in holding the event.

The pony swim was canceled last year because of the coronavirus. It was the first time since World War II that the event had not been held.

The pony swim, which draws tens of thousands of people to Chincoteague, is the main fundraiser for the volunteer fire department. The ponies swim from Assateague to Chincoteague and are usually auctioned off on the last Thursday in July.

Like last year, the plan is for an online auction of some wild ponies in July.

“This has been a rough year for everyone,” the Facebook post said. “So many people have suffered unimaginable losses but I’m so confident that we all will bounce back in 2022 and that it will be the best year ever!!!”

Colleen Kelleher

Colleen Kelleher is an award-winning journalist who has been with WTOP since 1996. Kelleher joined WTOP as the afternoon radio writer and night and weekend editor and made the move to WTOP.com in 2001. Now she works early mornings as the site's Senior Digital Editor.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Pentagon now using direct-hire authorities for a third of its cyber workforce

GAO flags longstanding quality and organizational concerns with DHS OIG

Limits on official travel for federal employees remain in place, even if vaccinated

Navy, Coast Guard consider network tech to hedge against illegal fishing

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up