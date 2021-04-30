FBI seeks forfeiture of 19 dogs taken in fighting ring probe

Federal authorities are seeking the forfeiture of more than a dozen pit bulls seized during the investigation of a multistate narcotics and dog fighting network.

CHARLES CITY, Va. — Virginia court documents show that federal authorities are seeking the forfeiture of more than a dozen pit bulls seized during the investigation of a multistate narcotics and dog fighting network.

Records obtained by the Richmond Times-Dispatch this week reveal the dogs were recovered by the FBI, Drug Enforcement Administration and Virginia law enforcement carrying out search warrants in Sussex County and Charles City County in November.

Now, officials are formally asking the court to terminate the unidentified suspects’ rights to 19 of the 41 dogs recovered.

Officials say the dogs are in U.S. Marshals Service custody being cared for by a contractor. Some were discovered wounded and suffering from medical issues.

