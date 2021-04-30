CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: A child's experience with vaccine trial | Va. schools on CDC guidance | DC offers walk-up vaccines for teens | DC region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Virginia News » FBI seeks forfeiture of…

FBI seeks forfeiture of 19 dogs taken in fighting ring probe

The Associated Press

April 30, 2021, 4:00 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHARLES CITY, Va. — Virginia court documents show that federal authorities are seeking the forfeiture of more than a dozen pit bulls seized during the investigation of a multistate narcotics and dog fighting network.

Records obtained by the Richmond Times-Dispatch this week reveal the dogs were recovered by the FBI, Drug Enforcement Administration and Virginia law enforcement carrying out search warrants in Sussex County and Charles City County in November.

Now, officials are formally asking the court to terminate the unidentified suspects’ rights to 19 of the 41 dogs recovered.

Officials say the dogs are in U.S. Marshals Service custody being cared for by a contractor. Some were discovered wounded and suffering from medical issues.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

HHS CIO to retire at end of May

VA employees worry new diversity and inclusion efforts won't reach local facilities

May We Say Thank You 2021

NSF’s unique R&D effort aims to solve societal challenges

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up