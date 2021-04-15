CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Virginia to ease social gathering limits | Do vaccinated people need masks? | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Changes to Va. bill bans guns in state buildings, Capitol Square

The Associated Press

April 15, 2021, 5:51 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia legislators recently accepted the governor’s substitute to a bill banning firearms on and near Capitol Square, as well as in state buildings.

Lawmakers voted last year to ban firearms from the state Capitol. Senate Bill 1381, introduced by Sen. Adam P. Ebbin, D-Alexandria, will make it a Class 1 misdemeanor for a person to possess or transport a firearm or explosive material within Capitol Square and the surrounding area or buildings owned or leased by the commonwealth.

Current and retired law enforcement officers, active military personnel and others performing official duties are exempted from the restrictions.

