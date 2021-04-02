2 tigers at Virginia zoo test positive for the coronavirus

The zoo said it doesn’t know how its tigers were infected. It’s working with health officials and other experts to find out.

NORFOLK, Va. — Two tigers at a zoo in Virginia have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Virginian-Pilot reported Wednesday that the Malayan tigers live at the Virginia Zoo in Norfolk. The zoo said it doesn’t know how its tigers were infected. It’s working with health officials and other experts to find out.

The big cats are named Stubbley and Osceola. They started showing mild symptoms such as dry cough and wheezing last week. Testing later confirmed they have COVID.

Test results for a third tiger are pending.

The tigers have been removed from the exhibit. Zoo officials say there’s no risk of humans catching the virus from the animals.

Zoo officials expect them to fully recover as tigers have at other zoos.

