Virginia teenager arraigned in middle-school student’s death

The Associated Press

March 29, 2021, 3:50 PM

RICHMOND, Va. — A 14-year-old boy accused in the shooting death of an eighth-grader has been arraigned in Henrico County Juvenile Court.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports the arraignment took place on Monday morning in connection with the fatal shooting of Lucia Bremer.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Shannon Taylor says the hearing lasted only about 15 or 20 minutes.

While limited in what she could say, Taylor told reporters she was confident they have the person responsible for the shooting.”

Bremer was shot around 4:30 p.m. Friday. while walking from Mills Godwin High School to the Gayton Forest West community.

