Virginia man killed in car crash during police pursuit

The Associated Press

March 13, 2021, 7:26 PM

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (AP) — A 35-year-old man was killed Saturday after his car was hit by another vehicle fleeing from the police.

Portsmouth police attempted to pull over a 2015 Jeep Wrangler Saturday morning because the driver, Cara Elliott, was wanted on several violations.

State police said in a news release that Elliott refused to stop and Portsmouth police began a pursuit. Elliott drove through an intersection and collided with a 2013 Chrysler 200.

State police said the impact of the crash killed the driver of the Chrysler, identified as Calvin Coolidge Majette III, of Portsmouth.

A female passenger in his car was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

State police said Elliott has been charged with manslaughter.

