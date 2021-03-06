CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. to move to Phase 2 of vaccine rollout | Biden says US to reach 100 million-dose goal Friday | Latest vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Virginia Beach slaying suspect served 20 years for murder

The Associated Press

March 6, 2021, 3:33 PM

A Virginia Beach man charged with murdering a woman in his hotel is an ex-convict who served 20 years for killing woman under similar circumstances in the 1980s.

At a preliminary hearing Friday, a judge found probable cause to send a murder charge against 67-year-old James Richard King to a grand jury.

Police say that last year King killed 53-year-old Lexie Walters, a woman he’d been seeing on and off, at a Days Inn in the city.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that court records show King served 20 years in Ohio after being convicted of murdering the mother of a bride he met at a wedding in Lucas County in 1986.

