Virginia Beach slaying suspect served 20 years for murder

A Virginia Beach man charged with murdering a woman in his hotel is an ex-convict who served 20 years for killing woman under similar circumstances in the 1980s.

A Virginia Beach man charged with murdering a woman in his hotel is an ex-convict who served 20 years for killing woman under similar circumstances in the 1980s.

At a preliminary hearing Friday, a judge found probable cause to send a murder charge against 67-year-old James Richard King to a grand jury.

Police say that last year King killed 53-year-old Lexie Walters, a woman he’d been seeing on and off, at a Days Inn in the city.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that court records show King served 20 years in Ohio after being convicted of murdering the mother of a bride he met at a wedding in Lucas County in 1986.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.