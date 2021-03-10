CORONAVIRUS NEWS: House OKs virus relief | Elrich on Md. loosening restrictions | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Virginia AG to consider request to review police killing

The Associated Press

March 10, 2021, 10:08 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s attorney general is considering a request from the State Conference of the NAACP to review the fatal shooting of a Black teenager by State Police troopers following a high-speed chase.

The NAACP on Tuesday asked Attorney General Mark Herring to review the evidence in the Jan. 9 shooting of Xzavier Hill.

The 18-year-old was killed during a confrontation with two troopers following the pursuit near Goochland.

NAACP president Robert Barnette Jr. wrote that his organization was concerned with the investigation and called for a probe to be handled by a special prosecutor or independent review committee.

A spokeswoman for the attorney general’s office said officials would consider the request.

