VCU launches investigation into Greek life after death of Loudoun Co. student

Following the death of a student from Loudoun County, Virginia Commonwealth University is launching an investigation into fraternity and sorority groups at the Richmond college.

Freshman Adam Oakes, 19, was found dead at an off-campus residence last week. The university and the national office of the Delta Chi fraternity have issued a cease-and-desist order of the fraternity’s VCU chapter during the investigation into Oakes’ death.

On Tuesday, the university said that it is launching an “independent, comprehensive review of Greek life,” which will make recommendations on how fraternities and sororities meet expectations set by the university and how they will be held accountable when they do not.

“Simply put, this cannot happen again,” Senior Vice Provost Charles Klink said in a letter to the university community.

The Richmond Police Department is leading the investigation into Oakes’ death, which will include determining whether he died in connection to a fraternity activity.

Anyone who may have information on what happened should call Richmond police at 804-646-3915 or call the VCU Police at 804-828-1196.