VCU hires consultant to review school’s Greek culture

The Associated Press

March 22, 2021, 11:06 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Commonwealth University has hired an outside firm to review the school’s Greek culture following the death of a freshman student last month at a fraternity event.

VCU announced Monday that Dyad Strategies, an educational consulting firm, will conduct an independent review.

Police are conducting their own investigation into the Feb. 27 death of freshman Adam Oakes at an off-campus residence.

VCU suspended the Delta Chi fraternity chapter after Oakes’ death.

Police and university officials have not said how Oakes died.

But Oakes’ family said he was ordered to drink large amounts of whiskey at a hazing event. He was found unresponsive the next morning.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

