Two dead, others injured in overnight shooting in Virginia

Police in Virginia say two people were killed and several others were injured in an early-morning shooting.

Henrico County police said they received several emergency calls shortly after 3 a.m. Saturday reporting a shooting near the Richmond Raceway.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports police found people in a parking lot, including several who were injured.

Police said two men died as a result of their injuries. They said additional victims are being treated at area hospitals.

