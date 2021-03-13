CORONAVIRUS NEWS: California COVID-19 variants in Va. | In-person learning in Md. | DC vaccine update | Latest test results in DC region | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Two dead, others injured in overnight shooting in Virginia

The Associated Press

March 13, 2021, 3:50 PM

Police in Virginia say two people were killed and several others were injured in an early-morning shooting.

Henrico County police said they received several emergency calls shortly after 3 a.m. Saturday reporting a shooting near the Richmond Raceway.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports police found people in a parking lot, including several who were injured.

Police said two men died as a result of their injuries. They said additional victims are being treated at area hospitals.

