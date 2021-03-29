Truck fire causes I-95 delays in Va.

A fiery crash involving a truck is causing traffic delays in Spotsylvania County, Virginia.

All northbound traffic on Interstate 95 is being detoured at Exit 118 in Thornburg to Route 1 northbound before the site of the crash near mile marker 125.

Virginia Department of Transportation officials said miles of delay northbound can be expected leading to Thornburg.

All southbound lanes of I-95 are open, and the WTOP Traffic Center reported that traffic is creeping by.

Around 4:36 p.m. Monday, Virginia State Police responded to the tractor-trailer that caught fire. The fire has been extinguished, and the driver was not hurt.

#Spotsy I-95 south of Exit 126. Thank you for the pictures!! https://t.co/nj1M81LvGT — WTOP Traffic (@WTOPtraffic) March 29, 2021

As of 7:12 p.m., VDOT said crews are still cleaning up the scene to ensure the road is safe to travel. The tractor-trailer remained on the shoulder while incoming traffic continued to be diverted to Exit 118 to Thornburg.