Police remove 2nd Mountain Valley protester from tree stand

The Associated Press

March 25, 2021, 9:36 AM

ROANOKE, Va. — The second and last protester who’s been blocking construction of the controversial Mountain Valley Pipeline in Virginia has been removed a tree stand.

The Roanoke Times reports that the man from Massachusetts was taken down Wednesday by law enforcement officers who used a construction crane.

Another protester, a woman from Vermont, had been removed from her tree stand on Tuesday.

Since 2018, protesters have blocked construction workers from felling the last remaining trees along pipeline’s 300-mile route through West Virginia and Virginia.

A judge ordered their removal in November and authorized a forced extraction if they refused to come down.

