Police probing officer-involved shooting in Culpeper County

The Associated Press

March 1, 2021, 8:03 PM

Virginia State Police are investigating the shooting death of a Black man by a Culpeper County sheriff’s deputy.

The Culpepper Star-Exponent reports that Donald Francis Hairston was shot after police were called for a welfare check to his home in a rural neighborhood.

State police said that Hairston shot a gun and pointed it at deputies before he was fatally shot.

State police told the newspaper on Friday that they had no new information to release.

A local pastor said Hairston was a U.S. Army veteran.

Rev. Adrian Sledge told the newspaper on Friday that Hairston struggled with issues from his military service and that police should have given more consideration to Hairston’s mental health.

