Police officer and Virginia Capitol mainstay dies at 60

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Condolences are pouring in from lawmakers and other elected officials after Virginia Capitol Police announced one of the agency’s most visible employees had died while undergoing treatment for COVID-19.

The agency said in a news release Tuesday that Master Officer Woodrow W. “Buddy” Dowdy III died Tuesday.

We are saddened to tell you COVID-19 on Tuesday claimed the life of Master Officer Buddy Dowdy (right), a 33-year member of the @VaCapitolPolice and a proud member of our honor guard. Please keep his widow, Cheryl, their son, Wilson, and other family and friends in your prayers. pic.twitter.com/654W8xfRqh — Va Capitol Police (@VaCapitolPolice) March 9, 2021

He was 60. Dowdy was a mainstay at what is known as Capitol Square’s Post 1, the entrance regarded as the park’s main entry way for vehicles and many pedestrians.

Among those expressing condolences was Gov. Ralph Northam, who called Dowdy “one of the friendliest officers on Capitol Square.”

