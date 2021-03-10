CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Changes in DC restrictions | AstraZeneca effectiveness | Latest test results in DC region | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Police officer and Virginia Capitol mainstay dies at 60

The Associated Press

March 10, 2021, 9:26 PM

Virginia Capital Police Master Officer Woodrow W. “Buddy” Buddy leading the Honor Guard at a memorial service at the Commonwealth Public Safety Memorial. (Courtesy Twitter/Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police & Foundation)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Condolences are pouring in from lawmakers and other elected officials after Virginia Capitol Police announced one of the agency’s most visible employees had died while undergoing treatment for COVID-19.

The agency said in a news release Tuesday that Master Officer Woodrow W. “Buddy” Dowdy III died Tuesday.

He was 60. Dowdy was a mainstay at what is known as Capitol Square’s Post 1, the entrance regarded as the park’s main entry way for vehicles and many pedestrians.

Among those expressing condolences was Gov. Ralph Northam, who called Dowdy “one of the friendliest officers on Capitol Square.”

