Police: 2 men rob drug dealer, then one kills the other

The Associated Press

March 3, 2021, 5:15 PM

NORFOLK, Va. — Police in Norfolk say two men robbed a drug dealer, and when they met to split what they had stolen, one of them shot the other.

The Virginian-Pilot reports police said Raphael Cuffee is charged with second-degree murder in the October shooting death of Michael Perry. According to police, Cuffee confessed in an interview that he and Perry robbed a drug dealer of his marijuana, but Perry kept all of what they stole.

The two were to meet to split what they took, but Cuffee told investigators he felt threatened by Perry’s body language and started shooting. On Tuesday, a judge denied Cuffee’s request to be released on bond.

