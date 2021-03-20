CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC-area schools, parents weight in on CDC distancing rule | Montgomery Co. sports update | Confirmed cases: DC, Md., Va. | Latest vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Virginia News » Northam signs several bills…

Northam signs several bills that will become Va. law in July

Michelle Basch | mbasch@wtop.com

March 20, 2021, 5:03 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has signed multiple bills approved by the General Assembly on issues ranging from alcohol sales to health care and early voting into law, which will go into effect on July 1, 2021.

One bill will allow restaurants to continue to sell mixed alcoholic drinks and premixed wine for takeout and delivery until July 1, 2022.

Another will let people on Medicaid get up to a 12-month prescription of birth control.

Two other bills aim to remove honors for segregationists and Confederates.

One will give Arlington County the power to rename its stretch of Lee Highway, named after Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee. The other will allow a statue of Harry Byrd, Sr. that stands in Capitol Square in Richmond to be taken down.

Byrd was a segregationist and served as governor of Virginia and as a U.S. senator.

A measure aimed at increasing sales of electric cars in the state was also signed. It will require carmakers to sell a certain percentage of electric or hybrid cars.

Northam signed two bills related to voting as well.

One will let localities that want to hold early voting on Sundays. The other will drop the requirement for absentee ballots to be signed by a witness during public health emergencies.

Click here for a full list of bills from the General Assembly’s 2021 special session that have been signed or enacted by Gov. Northam so far.

Michelle Basch

Michelle Basch is a reporter and anchor at WTOP.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Local News | Virginia News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

USDA launches agencywide review to explore telework, fully virtual options after pandemic

VA launches strategic review, considers schedule changes amid concerns with new EHR

House Democrat seeking answers from NFC on federal retirement delays

What led to IRS backlog: ‘Thin workforce,’ new pandemic relief programs

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up