CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Loudoun Co. official gets COVID-19 shot | DC expands vaccine eligibility | Survey: Students prefer learning remotely | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Virginia News » Kentucky man held on…

Kentucky man held on $1M bond in death of university student from Va.

The Associated Press

March 29, 2021, 9:06 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky man is being held on a $1 million bond in the shooting death of a Murray State University student.

The Murray Ledger & Times reports Julius Sotomayor is charged with murder, theft by unlawful taking and tampering with physical evidence.

He was arrested on Saturday after the body of Sarah Townsend was discovered in a ditch the previous day.

A preliminary autopsy report determined the 21-year-old Townsend, a pre-veterinary medicine student from Farmville, Virginia, died of multiple gunshot wounds.

Murray State University sent out an email message to students saying “this loss is felt deeply by all of us.”

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Crime News | Local News | Virginia News

This content was republished with permission from CNN.

The future federal workplace – what's next after the pandemic?

Congressmen worry White House is running out of time to restore functionality to MSPB

DISA looks to correct past cloud migration mistakes with move to milCloud

Biden to nominate another Missouri native to lead GSA

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up