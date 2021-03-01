CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US boosts vaccine stockpile | COVID relief payments coming | Latest area test results | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Virginia News » Police arrest 1 driver,…

Police arrest 1 driver, search for others after Beltway drag race

Kyle Cooper | kcooper@wtop.com

March 1, 2021, 5:28 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Police are looking for three people involved in a drag race Saturday night on the Capital Beltway, after arresting one driver.

Amanda Paga, spokeswoman for Alexandria police, said the cars involved hit speeds near 105 mph, nearly twice the posted speed in that area.

“That’s excessive. That is extremely dangerous for them and everyone around them on the road at that time,” Paga said.

The race happened at 11:15 p.m. on Saturday on the Beltway near Telegraph Road.

According to Alexandria police, an officer saw up to four vehicles traveling in a group, positioning themselves to race. The drivers of two vehicles, including a silver Mustang GT, then revved their engines and accelerated.

The officer followed the cars and successfully stopped and arrested the Mustang’s driver.

Edgar Lovos Granados was charged with racing and reckless driving by speed. The Mustang GT was impounded.

Now, they’re looking for the others who got away.

“This type of behavior is dangerous to anyone these drivers are sharing the road with and will not be tolerated,” said Alexandria Police Chief Michael Brown.

Paga said enforcement of the speed laws on the Beltway is a joint effort, and they’re working with Virginia State Police.

“We have patrols that are out there looking for them,” she said.

Kyle Cooper

Anchor and reporter Kyle Cooper, has been with WTOP since 1992. Over those 25 years Kyle has worked as a street reporter, editor and anchor. Prior to WTOP Kyle worked at several radio stations in Indiana, and at the Indianapolis Star Newspaper.

Related News

Recommended

Air Force says security guard was lax in duty in letting unauthorized man onto Joint Base Andrews

Congress to more seriously consider commission's proposals for improving military, public service

Federal employees face retirement delays due to lags at NFC

Opportunity to reskill federal workforce for AI jobs 'underutilized,' panel warns Congress

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up