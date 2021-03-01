Police arrest 1 driver, search for others after Beltway drag race

Police are looking for three people involved in a drag race Saturday night on the Capital Beltway, after arresting one driver.

Amanda Paga, spokeswoman for Alexandria police, said the cars involved hit speeds near 105 mph, nearly twice the posted speed in that area.

“That’s excessive. That is extremely dangerous for them and everyone around them on the road at that time,” Paga said.

The race happened at 11:15 p.m. on Saturday on the Beltway near Telegraph Road.

According to Alexandria police, an officer saw up to four vehicles traveling in a group, positioning themselves to race. The drivers of two vehicles, including a silver Mustang GT, then revved their engines and accelerated.

The officer followed the cars and successfully stopped and arrested the Mustang’s driver.

Edgar Lovos Granados was charged with racing and reckless driving by speed. The Mustang GT was impounded.

Now, they’re looking for the others who got away.

“This type of behavior is dangerous to anyone these drivers are sharing the road with and will not be tolerated,” said Alexandria Police Chief Michael Brown.

Paga said enforcement of the speed laws on the Beltway is a joint effort, and they’re working with Virginia State Police.

“We have patrols that are out there looking for them,” she said.