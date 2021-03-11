CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Avoid confusing COVID-19 with allergies | One year later: Fairfax Co. grad's perspective | Latest test results in DC region | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Hampton Roads jail loses accreditation from national group

The Associated Press

March 11, 2021, 10:14 AM

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A jail in Virginia’s Hampton Roads region has lost accreditation from a national group over “continuous deaths” at the facility and a U.S. Department of Justice consent decree.

The Virginian-Pilot reported Wednesday that the American Correctional Facility decided earlier this month to revoke its accreditation for the Hampton Roads Regional Jail. Voluntary accreditation from private organizations is common for jails.

And while it’s not required, many tout it as proof they’ve met a set of independent national standards. The jail in Portsmouth is under federal oversight.

A 2018 report found conditions there had violated the Constitution’s prohibition on cruel and unusual punishment as well as the Americans with Disabilities Act.

