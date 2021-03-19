CHERRY BLOSSOM NEWS: Tidal Basin crowds | Drive-in movies | Virtual views | Art in bloom | Photos
Home » Virginia News » Gov. Northam signs more…

Gov. Northam signs more of this year’s bills into law

The Associated Press

March 19, 2021, 1:14 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Democratic Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has signed another batch of bills into law, including a measure that aims to boost the sale of electric vehicles and one permitting the removal of a statue of segregationist Harry F. Byrd Sr. from Capitol Square.

Northam’s office announced Friday morning that he had acted on over a dozen more bills as he makes his way through this year’s legislative work. Also among them was a bill allowing Virginians who rely on Medicaid to receive up to a 12-month prescription of birth control.

Next month, the Democrat-controlled General Assembly will reconvene to consider any vetoes or amendments Northam proposes.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Local News | Virginia News

‘It’s going to touch everything.’ Energy Department weaves AI into mission-critical work

Employees give federal HR services low marks

Army’s top R&D command charts a course for post-pandemic telework

DHS launching 60-day cyber sprints ahead of upcoming executive order

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up