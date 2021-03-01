CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Countries want vaccine know-how | DC hospital to vaccinate teens | Va. easing restrictions | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
From booze to balloons, a wide range of legislative action

The Associated Press

March 1, 2021, 8:02 PM

Virginia’s General Assembly has approved a collection of bills that will impact consumers.

Some of the bills sought to address issues that have cropped up or become more pressing because of the coronavirus pandemic.

One bill will allow restaurants to continue to offer cocktails to go.

Another bill phases out the use of Styrofoam food containers by July 1, 2025.

But the bill allows localities to grant consecutive one-year exemptions to food vendors who face undue economic hardship.

Many restaurants continue to rely on takeout service to survive while the pandemic drags on.

Another bill bans the outdoor release of nonbiodegradable balloons.

