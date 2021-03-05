CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC urges all adults to preregister for vaccine | Va. in-person graduation plans | Loudoun Co. schools update | Latest vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Draft reports suggest new problems at Virginia Parole Board

The Associated Press

March 5, 2021, 5:36 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s watchdog agency has uncovered new problems at the state parole board.

The Office of the State Inspector General has been investigating the board for nearly a year, since prosecutors and victims’ families across the state began raising concerns last spring.

Draft summaries of two new reports obtained by The Associated Press reveal the additional problems.

A spokeswoman for Gov. Ralph Northam said the findings of the pending investigations have not been presented to the governor’s office.

A spokeswoman for the inspector general’s office declined to answer questions about the status of the reports.

She also cautioned that the drafts are subject to change.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

