CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Vaccine eligibility date changing | Upshot of Hogan talking about vaccines | DC to loosen restrictions | Md. vaccine update | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Virginia News » Boy facing murder charge…

Boy facing murder charge in teenage girl’s shooting

The Associated Press

March 27, 2021, 4:09 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HENRICO, Va. — Police say a boy suspected of fatally shooting a teenage girl in Virginia has been taken into custody.

The Henrico County Police Division tweeted Saturday that the boy faces charges of second-degree murder, possession of a firearm by juvenile and using a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Police didn’t release the boy’s name because he is a minor.

The girl died at a hospital after Friday’s shooting at a subdivision. Police said witnesses saw a mask-wearing suspect run from the shooting scene.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Crime News | Latest News | Local News | Virginia News

DeJoy says USPS to run out of cash in late 2022 without 10-year reform plan

The future federal workplace – what's next after the pandemic?

Federal health insurance programs are now 'essential' during future shutdowns, OPM says

Judge rules USPS can move 'limited' mail-sorting machines to improve service

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up