Boy facing murder charge in teenage girl’s shooting

HENRICO, Va. — Police say a boy suspected of fatally shooting a teenage girl in Virginia has been taken into custody.

The Henrico County Police Division tweeted Saturday that the boy faces charges of second-degree murder, possession of a firearm by juvenile and using a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Police didn’t release the boy’s name because he is a minor.

The girl died at a hospital after Friday’s shooting at a subdivision. Police said witnesses saw a mask-wearing suspect run from the shooting scene.

