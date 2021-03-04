CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. sports update | Masks after vaccination? | Md. hits vaccine milestone | Latest test results in DC region | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
4 Democratic candidates for Va. governor to meet in forum

The Associated Press

March 16, 2021, 4:08 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Four of the five candidates seeking the Democratic nomination in this year’s race for Virginia governor are set to meet for an online candidate forum.

The event dubbed the “People’s Debate” is being hosted Tuesday night by progressive advocacy groups and will be available to stream online.

An organizer said Lee Carter, Jennifer Carroll Foy, Jennifer McClellan and Justin Fairfax would be participating but Terry McAuliffe declined the invitation.

All five candidates have committed to participating in four upcoming, televised debates being organized by the Democratic Party of Virginia.

Democratic voters will choose their nominee in a primary in June.

