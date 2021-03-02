CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. sports update | Masks after vaccination? | Md. hits vaccine milestone | Latest test results in DC region | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
2 dead after 3-vehicle crash in Spotsylvania Co.

Zeke Hartner | zhartner@wtop.com

March 14, 2021, 3:50 PM

Two people died and a third was injured after a three-vehicle crash on Route 3 in Spotsylvania County, Virginia, early Sunday morning, authorities said.

Virginia State Police said the crash happened around 6 a.m. about one mile west of Route 610.

The injured person was taken to a nearby hospital for what police described as “minor injuries.”

The crash in still under investigation.

 

