2 dead after 3-vehicle crash in Spotsylvania Co.

Two people died and a third was injured after a three-vehicle crash on Route 3 in Spotsylvania County, Virginia, early Sunday morning, authorities said.
Virginia State Police said the crash happened around 6 a.m. about one mile west of Route 610.
The injured person was taken to a nearby hospital for what police described as “minor injuries.”
The crash in still under investigation.
