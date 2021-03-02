2 dead after 3-vehicle crash in Spotsylvania Co.

Two people died and a third was injured after a three-vehicle crash on Route 3 early Sunday morning, police said.

Two people died and a third was injured after a three-vehicle crash on Route 3 in Spotsylvania County, Virginia, early Sunday morning, authorities said.

Virginia State Police said the crash happened around 6 a.m. about one mile west of Route 610.

The injured person was taken to a nearby hospital for what police described as “minor injuries.”

The crash in still under investigation.