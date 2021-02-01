CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. mass vaccination sites | Federal update | Latest regional test results
Home » Virginia News » Virginia woman charged with…

Virginia woman charged with manslaughter after head-on crash

The Associated Press

February 1, 2021, 7:35 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (AP) — Authorities have charged a Virginia woman with drunken driving and manslaughter after fatal head-on collision. Investigators said Kaelyn Stine had been drinking alcohol before the crash and was distracted by her cell phone before crossing the center line. Chesterfield County police say the 23-year-old woman from Midlothian was driving westbound on River Road on Saturday when her vehicle crossed the yellow dividing marker and hit an eastbound vehicle driven by 23-year-old Jordan Barksdale. Barksdale was pronounced dead at a local hospital. Stine was being held without bond on charges of involuntary manslaughter and driving under the influence.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Crime News | Latest News | Local News | Virginia News

Tags:

virginia

Army plans next big migration to new HR system

CFOs dropped 'business as usual' in overseeing COVID-19 spending

TSP returns keep inching down in first month of 2021

Industry persuades DISA to change market research approach for cloud acquisition

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up