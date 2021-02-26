CORONAVIRUS NEWS: House OKs virus relief | Elrich on Md. loosening restrictions | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Virginia unveils statewide diversity, equity inclusion strategic plan

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

February 26, 2021, 11:30 PM

Virginia has unveiled a strategic plan that aims to advance diversity, equity and inclusion.

ONE Virginia plans to “institutionalize equity” across state government and address “structural and systemic barriers to access and opportunity,” Gov. Ralph Northam said in a statement.

It is described as “a sustainable framework to operationalize equity and promote inclusive practices across Virginia with a focus on reducing inequities,” a news release said.

More than 100 state agencies will be supported by the plan, which is being codified though legislation in the General Assembly.

“To truly move forward as a Commonwealth, we must prioritize diversity, equity, and inclusion as our collective goals,” Northam said.

The state’s Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion worked with public and private stakeholders, as well as the Department of Human Resource Management, on developing the plan.

