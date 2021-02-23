CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Long lines at Six Flags vaccine site | New vaccine system in Prince William Co. | DC opens high-capacity vaccine site | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Virginia News » Virginia Senate spikes bill…

Virginia Senate spikes bill to rein in personal use of campaign cash

The Associated Press

February 23, 2021, 2:12 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Virginia Senate has effectively killed a measure that would have prevented politicians from putting campaign funds toward personal uses, with an exception for child care-related expenses.

Virginia has one of the least restrictive and policed campaign finance systems in the country and is an outlier in the nation for not already having such a ban.

But state lawmakers, who insist they want to work on the issue, have repeatedly balked in recent years at making a change.

Lawmakers on Tuesday voted to send the bill back to committee. That ended its chances for the year because the deadline for committee action has passed.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

How IRS line employees and managers are dealing with a second filing season under pandemic

Biden national security plan doubles down on building cyber workforce

‘Might as well keep working.’ Pandemic prompts some feds to delay or reconsider retirement plans

OMB nominees pledge to break down federal hiring barriers

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up