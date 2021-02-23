Virginia Senate spikes bill to rein in personal use of campaign cash

Lawmakers on Tuesday voted to send the bill back to committee. That ended its chances for the year because the deadline for committee action has passed.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Virginia Senate has effectively killed a measure that would have prevented politicians from putting campaign funds toward personal uses, with an exception for child care-related expenses.

Virginia has one of the least restrictive and policed campaign finance systems in the country and is an outlier in the nation for not already having such a ban.

But state lawmakers, who insist they want to work on the issue, have repeatedly balked in recent years at making a change.

