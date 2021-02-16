CORONAVIRUS NEWS: J&J’s 1-dose shot approved | U.Md. drops some restrictions | Va. first responders with COVID receive pay protections | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Virginia News » Virginia reports $730 million…

Virginia reports $730 million in additional tax revenue from holiday sales

Kyle Cooper
and Alejandro Alvarez | @aletweetsnews

February 16, 2021, 6:49 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

There is still hope for generous raises for teachers and other budget priorities in Virginia, now that the state has more money with which to work.

In a letter to the Virginia General Assembly, Gov. Ralph Northam said strong sales tax collections over the Christmas holiday season strengthened the state’s tax revenue, resulting in a $730.2 million windfall over what was initially forecast from Dec. 2020.

Legislators have been working on a new two-year budget amid an anticipated $1 billion shortfall because of the pandemic — a gap which the additional revenue is expected to help close.

Spending priorities could include a 5% pay raise for teachers instead of the scheduled 3% salary increase, and more funding for schools as they resume in-person teaching.

“These additional dollars help us get back to that historic budget and allow us to move forward with our shared priorities — providing Virginia families and businesses the relief they need to get back on their feet, supporting public schools, and giving our public workers a pay raise,” Northam said in a news release Monday.

Northam will meet with budget planners later this week to further discuss spending priorities.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

House committee weighs adding more civil service protections after Schedule F

IRS tells Congress to invest in agency modernization efforts

Improving SES diversity takes work from leaders as well as lower ranks

Past marijuana use doesn't rule out federal jobs for applicants, OPM says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up