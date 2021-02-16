Virginia reports $730 million in additional tax revenue from holiday sales

Gov. Ralph Northam said strong sales tax collections over the Christmas holiday season strengthened Virginia's tax revenue, resulting in a $730.2 million windfall over what was initially forecast from Dec. 2020.

There is still hope for generous raises for teachers and other budget priorities in Virginia, now that the state has more money with which to work.

In a letter to the Virginia General Assembly, Gov. Ralph Northam said strong sales tax collections over the Christmas holiday season strengthened the state’s tax revenue, resulting in a $730.2 million windfall over what was initially forecast from Dec. 2020.

Legislators have been working on a new two-year budget amid an anticipated $1 billion shortfall because of the pandemic — a gap which the additional revenue is expected to help close.

Spending priorities could include a 5% pay raise for teachers instead of the scheduled 3% salary increase, and more funding for schools as they resume in-person teaching.

“These additional dollars help us get back to that historic budget and allow us to move forward with our shared priorities — providing Virginia families and businesses the relief they need to get back on their feet, supporting public schools, and giving our public workers a pay raise,” Northam said in a news release Monday.

Northam will meet with budget planners later this week to further discuss spending priorities.