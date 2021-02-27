CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. vaccination update | J&J vaccine update | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Home » Virginia News » Virginia officer fatally shot…

Virginia officer fatally shot during traffic stop in Shenandoah Valley

The Associated Press

February 27, 2021, 4:59 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

STANLEY, Va. (AP) — Authorities said a police officer in Virginia has been shot and killed by a driver during a traffic stop.

Stanley police said 48-year-old officer Dominic Winum was fatally shot in the town Friday afternoon.

News outlets report 29-year-old Dakota Richards shot Winum before the officer could get out of his patrol vehicle.

Virginia State Police said Richards ran away but was later found hiding in a barn. Richards reportedly made a “threatening movement” and was shot and killed by officers.


It’s unclear what led up to the traffic stop. Winum had been with Stanley police since 2016. Before that, he was a Virginia state trooper.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Crime News | Latest News | Local News | Virginia News

Warner, Rubio push to extend contractor pandemic relief authorities

Improving SES diversity takes work from leaders as well as lower ranks

House committee weighs adding more civil service protections after Schedule F

Past marijuana use doesn't rule out federal jobs for applicants, OPM says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up