Virginia officer fatally shot during traffic stop in Shenandoah Valley

STANLEY, Va. (AP) — Authorities said a police officer in Virginia has been shot and killed by a driver during a traffic stop.

Stanley police said 48-year-old officer Dominic Winum was fatally shot in the town Friday afternoon.

News outlets report 29-year-old Dakota Richards shot Winum before the officer could get out of his patrol vehicle.

Virginia State Police said Richards ran away but was later found hiding in a barn. Richards reportedly made a “threatening movement” and was shot and killed by officers.

#VSP extends its prayers & condolences to the fellow officers & family of #Stanley, #Virginia Police Officer D.J. “Nick” Winum. #RIP His loss is shared by us, too, as Officer Winum graduated the #VSP 112th Basic Session in 2006 & served w/us as a Trooper until 2016. @VaPSHS pic.twitter.com/rv4E7JlfnE — VA State Police (@VSPPIO) February 27, 2021



It’s unclear what led up to the traffic stop. Winum had been with Stanley police since 2016. Before that, he was a Virginia state trooper.

