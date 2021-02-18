CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC hospital to vaccinate teens | Va. to ease some restrictions | Md. schools set to reopen | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Virginia man charged with attacking officers at US Capitol

The Associated Press

February 18, 2021, 11:35 AM

NORFOLK, Va. — A Virginia man has been charged with assaulting law enforcement officers during the attack on the U.S. Capitol last month.

FBI agents arrested Jonathan Gennaro Mellis, 34, at his home in Williamsburg, Virginia, on Tuesday.

A federal magistrate judge ordered Mellis, also known as Jon Gennaro, to be detained in jail until a remote court hearing on Friday.

In a court filing, an FBI agent said video footage from a police body camera showed Mellis and others using sticks and other items as weapons to assault officers who were protecting the Capitol building on Jan. 6.

